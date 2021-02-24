Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SVMK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,470 shares of company stock worth $15,131,830. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SVMK opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

