Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 3,342 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE FSS opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.