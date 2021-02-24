Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

