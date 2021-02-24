Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of CorVel worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 14,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,500,749.15. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,560,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,760 shares of company stock worth $6,281,524 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRVL opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.