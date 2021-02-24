Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

