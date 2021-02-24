Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average of $312.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $365.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.