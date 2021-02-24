Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1.44 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CSW Industrials by 34.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $2,472,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

