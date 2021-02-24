Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1.46 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $170.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

