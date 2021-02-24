Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Invests $1.55 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,364,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,757 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PVH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,429,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 274,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 13,268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 252,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

