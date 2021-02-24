Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,142 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.17, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

