Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,217 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 9.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

