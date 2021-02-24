Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 3,348 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Model N worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Model N by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Model N by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $1,311,078. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

