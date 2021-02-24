Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Alamo Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALG opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.04. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

