Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

