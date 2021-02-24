Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

