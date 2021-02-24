Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,692 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

CMC Materials stock opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $178.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

