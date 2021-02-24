Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,331 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,852,205 shares of company stock worth $104,965,088. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

