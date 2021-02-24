Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 4,944 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.