Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

