Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $142.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $54,077.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,411.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.