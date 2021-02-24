Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.19. 1,277,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,267,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 283.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.