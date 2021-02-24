Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.19. 1,277,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,267,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 283.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.