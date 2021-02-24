Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Trading Up 6.1%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.18. 270,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 296,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The stock has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Equity Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

