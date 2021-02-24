Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Trading Down 6.4%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 5,728,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,528,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STPK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.