Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 94.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 70.8% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $309,098.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.71 or 0.00745182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00060478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,280.89 or 0.04499895 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.