Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $110,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.70. 274,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

