StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Trading Up 4.2%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

About StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.