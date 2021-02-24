State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,055 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.38.

SRPT stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

