State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Zscaler worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Zscaler by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $165.92. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

