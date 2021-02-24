State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of StoneCo worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in StoneCo by 946.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in StoneCo by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 554,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in StoneCo by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,357,000 after purchasing an additional 452,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

