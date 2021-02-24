State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,579 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 38,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $8,941,969. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.86. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

