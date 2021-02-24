State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,248 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $295.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

