State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 8,760 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $280.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.68. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $314.56.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total value of $2,620,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

