State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $449,533.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,476.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,228 shares of company stock worth $80,371,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $287.08 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $326.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

