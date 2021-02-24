State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $458.57 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

