State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Loews worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after buying an additional 431,930 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 374,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Loews by 74.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 177,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 80,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

