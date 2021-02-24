State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

