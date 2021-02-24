State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.43 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,615 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

