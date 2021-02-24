State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.66 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Packaging Co. of America worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

