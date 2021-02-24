State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,848,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 246,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 235,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

