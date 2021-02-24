State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

