State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 21,433 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Generac worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,943,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $333.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

