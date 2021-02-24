State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 569,776 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,776 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of PG&E worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

