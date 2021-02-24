State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

