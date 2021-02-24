State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of ON Semiconductor worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

