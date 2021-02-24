State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,481 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

