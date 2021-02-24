State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,749 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of FMC worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rowe upped their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.