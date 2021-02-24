State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,978 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Incyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Incyte by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of INCY opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

