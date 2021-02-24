State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,750 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Slack Technologies worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,194,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after buying an additional 1,370,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,341,146 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,496.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,476. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

