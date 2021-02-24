State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,653 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Nucor worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

