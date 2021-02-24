State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

